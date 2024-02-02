Zara Larsson Will Support “Venus” With February 8 “Good Morning America” Performance

One day before releasing her eagerly anticipated new album “Venus,” Zara Larsson will take the stage on “Good Morning America.”

According to ABC News, Larsson will perform on the February 8 “GMA.” That day’s episode will also feature Super Bowl predictions from Rob Gronkowski, Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson, and an Elton John memorabilia auction segment with David Furnish.

A complete look at upcoming “GMA” listings follows:

Monday, Feb. 5— Chef Ming Tsai shares some of his favorite recipes in honor of Chinese New Year; actress Quinta Brunson (ABC’s “Abbott Elementary”); a report on the effects of live gaming and tweens; ABC News anchor Deborah Roberts reports on new research regarding depression and how it affects African American women.

Tuesday, Feb. 6 — Chefs Joe Isidori and Antonia Lofaso square off in a Super Bowl tailgate competition; author A’ja Wilson (“Dear Black Girls”); a performance by Il Divo.

Wednesday, Feb. 7 — A musical performance by Charlie Wilson; actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (ABC’s “Abbott Elementary”)

Thursday, Feb. 8 — A musical performance by Zara Larsson; former NFL star Rob Gronkowski shares Super Bowl predictions; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson featuring products $20 or less; David Furnish gives “GMA” an exclusive preview of the upcoming auction featuring memorabilia of his husband, superstar Elton John

Friday, Feb. 9 — ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith previews the Super Bowl; a National Pizza Day party; “The Right Stuff” series with Lori Bergamotto and Valentine’s Day deals; ABC News correspondent Will Reeve interviews the wives of players on the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs teams

Saturday, Feb. 10 — Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson.