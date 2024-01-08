Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back!” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The first Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board of 2024 is officially closed, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” occupies the top spot.

The “GUTS” single won support from another 25 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 15 new stations, Tyla’s “Water” follows in second place on the Hot AC add board. Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” a new playlist option for 14 programmers, follows in third.

The fourth-most added honor goes to Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons,” which earned playlist adds from 12 new stations. With 9 adds each, Alicia Keys’ “Lifeline” and Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” tie for fifth.