in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back!” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“get him back!” tops the first Hot AC add board of 2024.

Olivia Rodrigo - get him back! video screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

The first Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board of 2024 is officially closed, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” occupies the top spot.

The “GUTS” single won support from another 25 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 15 new stations, Tyla’s “Water” follows in second place on the Hot AC add board. Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” a new playlist option for 14 programmers, follows in third.

The fourth-most added honor goes to Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons,” which earned playlist adds from 12 new stations. With 9 adds each, Alicia Keys’ “Lifeline” and Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” tie for fifth.

Alicia Keysget him back!jack harlownoah kahanolivia rodrigoThirty Seconds To Marstyla

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Camila Morrone, Elizabeth Olsen Connect, Look Amazing At Golden Globe Awards Ceremony

Makeup Artist Alexandra French Showcases Sophie Thatcher’s Breathtaking Astra TV Awards Look In New Instagram Post