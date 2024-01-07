Camila Morrone, Elizabeth Olsen Connect, Look Amazing At Golden Globe Awards Ceremony

Camila Morrone and Elizabeth Olsen at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Part of two well-regarded and award-nominated limited series (“Daisy Jones and the Six” and “Love & Death,” respectively), Camila Morrone and Elizabeth Olsen were in attendance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
Both women looked unsurprisingly great on the red carpet. They also connected for a photo inside the ballroom, in which they also looked characteristically stunning.
Emanating from the Beverly Hilton, this year’s Jo Koy-hosted ceremony is airing on CBS. It marks the awards ceremony’s return to a Sunday night broadcast.
The Camila Morrone and Elizabeth Olsen photos follow.
Camila Morrone and Elizabeth Olsen at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Elizabeth Olsen arrives on the red carpet at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Camila Morrone arrives on the red carpet at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Camila Morrone arrives on the red carpet at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
camila morrone cbs Elizabeth Olsen golden globes
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…