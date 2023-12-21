in TV News

Sabrina Carpenter Performances Aired During ABC’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Broadcast (Special Look)

Sabrina Carpenter took the stage as part of the annual Jingle Ball series.

THE IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - “IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023” is ringing in the holiday season with performances by this year’s biggest artists captured during their nationwide tour. THURSDAY, DEC. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(Disney/JC Olivera) SABRINA CARPENTER

Sabrina Carpenter was one of the big names to perform during this year’s stretch of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts, and some of those moments air during this year’s accompanying television special.

Airing Thursday night at 8PM ET on ABC, the special features the Carpenter performances — as well as musical moments from names like Olivia Rodrigo, Cher, Niall Horan, AJR, Doechii, and Jelly Roll.

Carpenter enjoyed a big 2023, performing on Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” and scoring a Top 10 pop radio hit with “Nonsense.”

Photos from Sabrina Carpenter’s “Jingle Ball” performances follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

