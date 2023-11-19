in Music News

Tim McGraw’s “Standing Room Only” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Tim McGraw’s single rises to #1 on this week’s chart.

Standing Room Only | McGraw Music/Big Machine

Tim McGraw’s “Standing Room Only” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up four places from last week’s position, “Standing Room Only” seizes the throne from Dustin Lynch’s “Stars Like Confetti.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Standing Room Only” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 12-18 tracking period. It received ~9,236 spins (+2,406) and ~40.05 million audience impressions.

Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” moves into the runner-up spot, rising two places to #2.

jelly rolllainey wilsonstanding room onlytim mcgraw

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Emma Stone Confirmed As Host, Noah Kahan Booked As Musical Guest For December 2 “Saturday Night Live”

FISHER and Kita Alexander’s “Atmosphere” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart