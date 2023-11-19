Tim McGraw’s “Standing Room Only” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Tim McGraw’s “Standing Room Only” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up four places from last week’s position, “Standing Room Only” seizes the throne from Dustin Lynch’s “Stars Like Confetti.”
In addition to ruling for chart points, “Standing Room Only” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 12-18 tracking period. It received ~9,236 spins (+2,406) and ~40.05 million audience impressions.
Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” moves into the runner-up spot, rising two places to #2.
Comments
Loading…