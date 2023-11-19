Emma Stone Confirmed As Host, Noah Kahan Booked As Musical Guest For December 2 “Saturday Night Live”

Set to take a brief hiatus from original production, “Saturday Night Live” will return with an all-new episode on Saturday, December 2.

When it does, it will feature Emma Stone as host. Stone is currently starring alongside Nathan Fielder in Showtime’s “The Curse”

NBC confirmed the news via a title card in Saturday’s broadcast. The network also revealed that Grammy-nominated artist Noah Kahan will perform as that night’s musical guest.

Currently in-progress, this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” features Jason Momoa as host and Tate McRae as musical guest.