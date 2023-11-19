in TV News

Emma Stone Confirmed As Host, Noah Kahan Booked As Musical Guest For December 2 “Saturday Night Live”

Emma Stone and Noah Kahan will headline the next “SNL.”

Set to take a brief hiatus from original production, “Saturday Night Live” will return with an all-new episode on Saturday, December 2.

When it does, it will feature Emma Stone as host. Stone is currently starring alongside Nathan Fielder in Showtime’s “The Curse”

NBC confirmed the news via a title card in Saturday’s broadcast. The network also revealed that Grammy-nominated artist Noah Kahan will perform as that night’s musical guest.

Currently in-progress, this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” features Jason Momoa as host and Tate McRae as musical guest.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

