Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Following its first complete week in the market, Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” rockets onto the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The official music video, which received 27,134,611 views during the November 10-16 tracking period, earns #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Houdini” amassed 29,461,222 total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That count results in a #1 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Dua Lipa meanwhile rockets sixty-nine places to #29 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart, courtesy of the 70,367,696 YouTube plays she received across her discography this past week.