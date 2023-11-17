Scarlett Johansson, Hunter Schafer Make Appearances On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1878 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Scarlett Johansson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, November 17, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” ends another week of originals with a compelling lineup.
Friday’s episode features Scarlett Johansson as its lead interview guest. The superstar actress appears for both an interview and a “Wrap Me Up” segment with Jimmy and Joseph Boudin.
Hunter Schafer also appears for an interview in support of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” while Tina Friml closes the episode with stand-up comedy.
Friday’s “Tonight Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
