Carly Pearce Takes Stage For Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

As she commences her “Country Music Made Me Do It” tour, Carly Pearce takes the stage for a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The country artist plays Wednesday’s edition of the popular NBC talk show. Said show films in New York City, where she has a tour stop Thursday night.

In addition to the Carly Pearce performance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” features interviews with Chelsea Handler and Willie Geist.

The episode will air on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT; the Carly Pearce performance should start at around 12:25AM ET. First-look photos from the taping appear below: