Carly Pearce Takes Stage For Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

The country artist plays Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1846 -- Pictured: Musical guest Carly Pearce performs on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Noam Galai/NBC)

As she commences her “Country Music Made Me Do It” tour, Carly Pearce takes the stage for a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The country artist plays Wednesday’s edition of the popular NBC talk show. Said show films in New York City, where she has a tour stop Thursday night.

In addition to the Carly Pearce performance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” features interviews with Chelsea Handler and Willie Geist.

The episode will air on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT; the Carly Pearce performance should start at around 12:25AM ET. First-look photos from the taping appear below:

