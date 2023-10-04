Carly Pearce Takes Stage For Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1846 -- Pictured: Musical guest Carly Pearce performs on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Noam Galai/NBC)
As she commences her “Country Music Made Me Do It” tour, Carly Pearce takes the stage for a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The country artist plays Wednesday’s edition of the popular NBC talk show. Said show films in New York City, where she has a tour stop Thursday night.
In addition to the Carly Pearce performance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” features interviews with Chelsea Handler and Willie Geist.
The episode will air on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT; the Carly Pearce performance should start at around 12:25AM ET. First-look photos from the taping appear below:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1846 — Pictured: (l-r) Broadcast Journalist Willie Geist during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 — (Photo by: Noam Galai/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1846 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Chelsea Handler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 — (Photo by: Noam Galai/NBC)
