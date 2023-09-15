Alix Earle Confirmed For Appearance On September 20 TODAY Show

One day before her “Hot Mess” podcast debuts via the Alex Cooper-led Unwell Network, Alix Earle will appear on The TODAY Show.

Indeed, official listings confirm the social media phenomenon for the September 20 edition of its morning show. Per NBC, Earle will chat with correspondent Donna Farizan during the 10AM hour of the show (Today With Hoda & Jenna).

Earle’s eagerly anticipated podcast will launch on Thursday, September 21.

Although timing for this specific appearance may align with her podcast launch, the reality is that Earle would have been a compelling talk show guest at any point over the past year. Her ascent to stardom — and game changing impact as an influencer — has been one of the big pop culture stories of 2022 and 2023. As of press time, she boasts 5.8 million TikTok followers, 3 million Instagram followers, and a history of building immediate fanfare around style and product trends.

Full TODAY Show listings follow:

Monday, September 18

(7-9 a.m.) Stop the Clock TODAY: A Look at the Rise of Longevity Clinics: What They Promise and What They Deliver. Inside the Game: The Patriots Boast the Biggest Video Board at an Outdoor Stadium and Here’s What It Takes to Run It at Gillette Stadium. Target Shop This List: Transitional Outfits Into Fall with Melissa Garcia.

(9-10 a.m.) Consumer Confidential: How to Buy, Sell and Save in this Real Estate Market with Lisa Simonson. Catching Up with… Anne Hathaway. Catching Up with… Leslie Jones. Small Additions to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient with George Oliphant. Citi Music Series: Stephen Sanchez.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY’s Talk: Countdown to Bermuda. Rainn Wilson on Soul Boom. Clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy on Parenting with Dr. Becky. Jonathan Bennett on Food Network’s Battle of the Decades and Halloween Wars.

Tuesday, September 19

(7-9 a.m.) JFK Library Profile in Courage Award Announcement with Jack Schlossberg and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy. TODAY & People Beauty Awards with Andrea Lavinthal and Jill Martin. Guest: Taraji P. Henson. TODAY Food: Catching Up with Stanley Tucci In and Out of the Kitchen.

(9-10 a.m.) On the Money: Navigating Your Medical Bills. NASA’s Christina Koch Heads to the Moon on Artemis II. Catching Up with… Mike Goodwin. Start TODAY: Sheinelle’s Marathon Journey with Liz Plosser. TODAY Food: Pasta Fagioli with Stanley Tucci.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY’s Talk: Categories. The Scoop with Justin Sylvester. Catching Up with Stanley Tucci. Performance by NEEDTOBREATHE.

Wednesday, September 20

(7-9 a.m.) Sec. Antony Blinken on the UN General Assembly. Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan on UNGA and Jordan’s Crown Prince Royal Wedding. Steals & Deals: Free Shipping with Jill Martin. TODAY Food: Canning Summer Tomatoes and Making a Perfect Marinara with Martha Stewart.

(9-10 a.m.) Consumer Confidential: Malware vs. Cookies vs. Extensions vs. Pop-Ups with Jenn Jolly. Wellness Wednesday: Houston Zoo’s Elephant Yoga. Catching Up with… Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Fall Astrology Preview with Stephanie Campos. Easy Breezy Drinks with Tim Sweeney.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY’s Talk: Girl Code. Nicole Ari Parker on The Refuge Plays. Donna with GRWM Maven Alix Earle. After School Snacks with Siri Daly.

Thursday, September 21

(7-9 a.m.) Stop the Clock TODAY: Are “Zombie Cells” the Key to Living Longer? UN General Assembly: Portraits Empowering Young Women with Diane von Furstenberg. Shop All Day: Fall Haul with Chassie Post. TODAY Food Loves Football: Chef Rick Martinez Game Day Recipes for the New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers.

(9-10 a.m.) TODAY’s Checklist: Flu Shots, Covid Boosters, RSV and Everything in Between. Head of the Class: Viral Gym Teacher. Dale Earnhardt Jr on Buster Gets Back on Track. Catching Up with… Lilly Singh. Shop All Day: Fall Haul with Elena Besser.

(10-11 a.m.) The Internet Is Divided with Arianna Davis. Love Your Look with James Aguiar. Jenna’s Bookshop. TODAY Food: Tailgating with Katie Stilo.

Friday, September 22

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY’s Five Things: Electrician, Movers and Dentist. Citi Concert Series: Kelly Clarkson.

(9-10 a.m.) By the Numbers: 9/23 Is the First Day of Fall. Head of the Class: Viral Chem Teacher. SuperFood Friday: SuperFood Solutions with Joy Bauer. Citi Concert Series: Kelly Clarkson.

(10-11 a.m.) Wedding Dress Designer Danielle Frankel. Weekend Watchlist.