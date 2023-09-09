in Music News, New Music

Rolling Stones’ “Angry” Video, Starring Sydney Sweeney, Makes Top 25 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The video did not arrive until the end of the tracking period.

Sydney Sweeney in Angry | Video screenshot | UMG/Polydor

It may not arrived until the sixth day of the September 1-7 tracking period, but The Rolling Stones’ “Angry” video still amassed an impressive debut view count on YouTube.

Credited with 9.12 million views during the tracking period, “Angry” starts at #23 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. It meanwhile ranks as the week’s #3 new entry, trailing only Lefty Sm & Santa Fe Klan’s “Por Mi Mexico (Remix)” (#10) and Doja Cat’s “Demons” (#18).

In addition to the buzz one would expect for a new Rolling Stones single, the “Angry” video benefited from a starring turn from actress Sydney Sweeney.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

