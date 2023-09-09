Rolling Stones’ “Angry” Video, Starring Sydney Sweeney, Makes Top 25 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

It may not arrived until the sixth day of the September 1-7 tracking period, but The Rolling Stones’ “Angry” video still amassed an impressive debut view count on YouTube.

Credited with 9.12 million views during the tracking period, “Angry” starts at #23 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. It meanwhile ranks as the week’s #3 new entry, trailing only Lefty Sm & Santa Fe Klan’s “Por Mi Mexico (Remix)” (#10) and Doja Cat’s “Demons” (#18).

In addition to the buzz one would expect for a new Rolling Stones single, the “Angry” video benefited from a starring turn from actress Sydney Sweeney.