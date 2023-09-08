Tori Kelly, Eslabon Armado Booked For “Good Morning America” Performances This Week

This coming week’s “Good Morning America” episodes will feature performances by Tori Kelly and Eslabon Armado.

According to official listings, Kelly will perform on the Tuesday, September 12 edition of the ABC morning show. The episode will also feature appearances by Jill Duggar, Michael Symon, and Matt Gutman.

Eslabon Armado will then appear for an interview and performance on the Friday, September 15 episode. Listings also confirm a new “Deals And Steals With Tory Johnson” for that day’s broadcast.

Complete listings, courtesy of ABC, follow:

Monday, Sept. 11 — “The View” cast; actress, Broadway performer and author Idina Menzel and author Cara Mentzel (“Proud Mouse”); mental health professionals and authors Dr. Catherine McCarthy, Dr. Heather Tedesco and Jennifer Weaver (“Raising a Kid Who Can”); chef and cookbook author Joseph “JJ” Johnson (“The Simple Art of Rice”)

Tuesday, Sept. 12 — Former television personality and author Jill Duggar (“Counting the Cost”); chef and cookbook author Michael Symon (“Simply Symon Suppers”); ABC News chief national correspondent and author Matt Gutman (“No Time to Panic”); a performance by Tori Kelly

Wednesday, Sep. 13 — “Dancing with the Stars” cast members Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Toniolo and Alfonso Ribeiro; “Dancing with the Stars” season 23 cast reveal

Thursday, Sept. 14 — Actress and author Millie Bobbie Brown (“19 Steps”); chef Jake Cohen; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Sept. 15— A chat and performance by Eslabon Armado; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Saturday, Sept. 16 — Hispanic Heritage Month cooking special; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson