Sab Quesada Looks Breathtaking In New Instagram Selfies, Posts Big Engagement Numbers

The popular social creator wows in her latest set of selfies.

Sab Quesada looks breathtaking in her latest selfie post | Via @sabquesada on Instagram

Sabrina “Sab” Quesada, who seems incapable of missing when it comes to selfies, delivered again this past weekend.

The social creator shared a trio of selfies in a black outfit from I AM GIA, looking stunning in each of the three shots. The selfies also showcase a darker hairstyle, which received raves in the comments.

Thus far, the post has amassed over 300 comments and 90K likes, faring well even by Sab’s impressive engagement standard.

An Instagram embed of the recent post follows, as do other examples of Sab’s top-notch selfie game.

sab quesada

mm

Written by Headline Planet Content Team

Long a leading source for television and music news, Headline Planet also spotlights up-and-coming social influencers (as well as some standout content from established superstars) in its "Hot On Social" series.

