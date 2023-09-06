Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson continue to solidify their statuses as big-time stars within the country genre. The artists’ new collaboration “Save Me” received a warm welcome from country radio, convincingly earning this week’s most added honor.

The new single won support from 60 Mediabase-monitored country stations this week.

Picked up by 22 stations, Michael Ray’s “Spirits and Demons (featuring Meghan Patrick)” earns second place on the Mediabase country add board.

Warren Zeiders’ “Pretty Little Poison” follows in third with pickups from 20 stations, while an add count of 19 slots Morgan Wallen’s “Thinkin’ Bout Me” in fourth.

The recipient of 12 new playlist adds, HARDY’s “Truck Bed” registers as fifth-most added.