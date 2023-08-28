Doechii’s “What It Is,” Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Officially Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio

Doechii’s “What It Is” and Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” rise to new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, with both songs landing inside the official Top 15.

“What It Is” rises three places to #13, while “Seven” enjoys a two-place bump to #15.

The Doechii single received 6,600 spins during the August 20-26 tracking period. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 849.

“Seven,” which is BTS member Jung Kook’s first official solo single, garnered 5,466 spins inside of the tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 111.