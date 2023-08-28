in Music News

Doechii’s “What It Is,” Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Officially Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio

Both songs secure Top 15 positions on this week’s chart.

What It Is video screenshot | Top Dawg/Capitol

Doechii’s “What It Is” and Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” rise to new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, with both songs landing inside the official Top 15.

“What It Is” rises three places to #13, while “Seven” enjoys a two-place bump to #15.

The Doechii single received 6,600 spins during the August 20-26 tracking period. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 849.

“Seven,” which is BTS member Jung Kook’s first official solo single, garnered 5,466 spins inside of the tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 111.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

