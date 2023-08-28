in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Earns 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 2nd Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Listing

“Cruel Summer” continues its impressive run atop the Mediabase pop and Hot AC charts.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” remains a two-format radio #1, retaining its leadership position on the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

— “Cruel Summer,” which received 16,426 pop spins during the August 20-26 tracking period (-180), is celebrating a fifth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” holds at #2, while Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” rises one spot to #3. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” falls one level to #4, and SZA’s “Snooze” ticks up a spot to #5.

— “Cruel Summer” meanwhile earns a second week as Hot AC’s #1 song, courtesy of its 6,000 tracking period spins at the format (+219).

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” (#2), Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” (#3), Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” (#4), and Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (#5) all match last week’s positions as well.

