Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Remains #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Joins Top 10 At Pop Radio

Making good on the mid-week projection, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” retains its #1 position on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, while moving into the Top 10 on the pop listing.

Played ~5,862 times at rhythmic during the August 20-26 tracking period (+205), “Barbie World” earns a second week at #1.

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” rises one spot to #2, while Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot” climbs two spots to #3. SZA’s “Snooze” stays at #4, and Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World (featuring 21 Savage)” ascends one level to #5.

— On the pop chart, “Barbie World” rises two places to #9 with ~9,490 spins (+1,917).