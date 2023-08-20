Becky G Scheduled To Perform On August 25 TODAY Show Episode

The final Friday of August will feature a television performance by Becky G.

Indeed, the artist will perform on the August 25 edition of NBC’s TODAY Show. Performing as part of the Citi Concert Series, Becky G will take the stage during the 7-9AM and 9-10AM windows of the show.

This week’s other confirmed TODAY performers include Sam Ryder (August 22) and Victory (August 23). A complete look at upcoming TODAY Show listings follows:

Monday, August 21

(7-9 a.m.) Dad’s Surprising Diagnosis of a Rare Genetic Disease That Saved His Life After His Son Underwent His Own Genetic Testing. Animals in the Wild: Australia’s Koala Bear. Amazon August Favorites with Adrianna Brach. TODAY Food: Rose All Day with Vanessa Price.

(9-10 a.m.) TODAY’s Checklist: How to Break Up with Your Doctor with Dr. Cedrek McFadden. Through Mom’s Eyes: Denise Jonas. SELF’s Sneaker Awards with Rachel Miller. Start TODAY: Dance Cardio with Emma Lovewell. Cooking with Cal: Caramel Flan.

(10-11 a.m.) Best of Making Space. Hoda’s Podcast Reflections. Morning and Evening Routine with Bobbi Brown, Lindsey Vonn, Maria Shriver, Ally Love, Sara Blakely and Mel Robbins. Guest: Mind Coach Manjit Devgun.

Tuesday, August 22

(7-9 a.m.) Your Health: One Woman Shares Her Story of How Cycling Got Her Through Breast Cancer. Back to School: Arkansas Teacher Returns to Teach at the High School She Dropped Out of Years Ago. Target Shop This List: Back to School with Janelle Cohen. TODAY Food: A Chef’s Kitchen Must-Haves with Ayesha Nurdjaja.

(9-10 a.m.) On the Money: The Mindset of Money with Vivian Tu. Consumer Confidential: The Rise in Popularity of Stick Shift Cars. Back to School: Organizational Hacks with Shannon Doherty. TODAY Food: Shrimp and Zucchini Spaghetti with Anne Burrell. Citi Music Series: Sam Ryder.

(10-11 a.m.) Best of Food. Chef Marcus Samuelsson. Donna Visits Enoteca Maria on Staten Island. Reba McEntire and Laura Johnson’s Cocktails. Michelin Star Restaurant in Chicago Kasama. Mikey Day on Is It Cake?

Wednesday, August 23

(7-9 a.m.) Tennis Star Chris Eubanks on the Upcoming US Open. Sizzling Summer Steals & Deals: Essentials with Jill Martin. Love Your Mornings with Ally Love. Wellness Wednesday: Easy Healthy Dressings for Every Meal with Dawn Russell.

(9-10 a.m.) Wellness Wednesday: Mural Miles in Philly. She Made It: CTZN. Labor Day Trip Deals with Jacqui Gifford. TODAY Food: Pork Tenderloin Sliders and Spicy Grilled Peaches with Melissa Cookston. Citi Music Series: Victory.

(10-11 a.m.) Best of Home. Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin Redo Hoda’s Studio Office. Jonathan and Drew Scott. Throwing a Cocktail Party with David Burtka. Nathan Turner on Design Inspo From Your Favorite Shows. Clean Cleaning.

Thursday, August 24

(7-9 a.m.) Caroline Wozniacki Returns to Tennis. Back to School: Al Roker’s Surprise for One School in Wynne, Arkansas. Shop All Day: Return to Routine with Alejandra Ramos. TODAY Food: US Open Fan Favorite Foods: Crab Cakes with Ed Brown.

(9-10 a.m.) Consumer Confidential: Six Hot Trends to Watch Out for in the Workplace with Dan Roth. Back to School: Surf Skate Science Program. Grocery Awards with Lindsay Funston. How to Stargaze with Neil deGrasse Tyson. Shop All Day: Return to Routine with Stephanie Mansour.

(10-11 a.m.) Best of Beauty & Wellness. Chris Appleton on Mane Makeovers. Mario Dedivanovic on Makeup By Mario. Start TODAY Makeover: Woman Loses 135 Pounds. Skincare Secrets. Andrea Lavinthal on Clean Beauty.

Friday, August 25

(7-9 a.m.) Billie Jean King on the 50th Anniversary of the WTA. Citi Concert Series: Becky G.

(9-10 a.m.) Back to School: Safety for Kids Online and in Person. The Upside: Michael James and His Male Grooming Products. Superfood Friday: Supersize My Superfoods with Joy Bauer. Citi Concert Series: Becky G.

(10-11 a.m.) Feel Good Stories. Nathan Broxton’s Broadway Dream. Friends’ Surprise Reunion. Mother and Daughter Nurses. New Orleans Baker Martha Gilreath.