Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Claiming #4 On This Week’s Chart

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” officially secures a Top 5 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played ~12,491 times during the August 13-19 tracking period, “Dance The Night” rises two places to a new high of #4. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,411.

“Dance The Night,” which appears on the “Barbie” soundtrack, is the only new addition to the Top 5 on this week’s pop chart.

The song is also charting well at the hot adult contemporary format, where it rises to the same #4 position this week.