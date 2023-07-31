Olivia Rodrigo Teases “GUTS” Track List With Cryptic New Video

As the release of her eagerly anticipated sophomore album “GUTS” draws near, Olivia Rodrigo is providing entertainment for the more inquisitive contingent of her fanbase.

In a video launched on her social channels Monday afternoon, Rodrigo moves around her bedroom in a manner not too dissimilar from the “spend the day with me” / “get ready with me” videos that have become popular on social platforms. As she does so, text with words like “obsessed!” “bad idea right,” “strangers,” “now I hold [you like?] a grudge,” “scaped” (?) and “book club” is or becomes conspicuously noticeable (but not always perfectly visible).

Rodrigo concludes the video by typing “GUTS tracklist” on a typewriter, before leaving some blank line breaks.

The logical conclusion, therefore, is that the random words throughout her room are either track titles or hints about track titles. Naturally, some fans are questioning whether the video also contains other subtle hints about the upcoming release.

“GUTS” will officially launch on September 8, 2023.