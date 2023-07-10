in Hot On Social

Olivia Link Walks For Maxine Affairs, Moda Minx, Looks Beautiful During Miami Swim Week (Special Look)

The model made a big statement during this weekend’s event.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 07: A model [Olivia Link] walks the runway for Maxine Affairs during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week - The Shows)

Model Olivia Link continued her undeniable ascent to stardom this weekend, walking for multiple shows at Miami Swim Week.

Two particularly noteworthy appearances came during the Maxine Affairs and Moda Minx showcases at Miami Swim Week – The Shows at SLS South Beach.

She looked stunning in a gold bikini for the former and dark swimsuit for the latter, making her presence felt at a show with so many striking models.

Following the SLS South Beach event, the PR team behind the festivities shared photos. Olivia Link’s follow.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Maxine Affairs during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Maxine Affairs during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Maxine Affairs during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Moda Minx during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Moda Minx during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway for Moda Minx during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: Models walk the runway for Moda Minx during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)

maxine affairsmoda minxOlivia linkswim week

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Google now pays $99 to $140 per hour to do online work from home jobs. My last paycheck said $18537 from this easy and simple job. It’s amazing and winning is awesome. No boss, full time freedom and profits are ahead of you. This work is just awesome. Any person can make income online with google easily
    .
    .
    .
    HERE========= ►► GOOGLE WORK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Alvarez, Jessika kolosovas De Souza Impress During Pink Melon’s Miami Swim Week Show (Runway Look)

Vicky Zesu Rocks Tennis-Themed Outfit, Looks Amazing During Angela Horton Show At Miami Swim Week (Runway Look)