Olivia Link Walks For Maxine Affairs, Moda Minx, Looks Beautiful During Miami Swim Week (Special Look)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 07: A model [Olivia Link] walks the runway for Maxine Affairs during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week - The Shows)
Model Olivia Link continued her undeniable ascent to stardom this weekend, walking for multiple shows at Miami Swim Week.
Two particularly noteworthy appearances came during the Maxine Affairs and Moda Minx showcases at Miami Swim Week – The Shows at SLS South Beach.
She looked stunning in a gold bikini for the former and dark swimsuit for the latter, making her presence felt at a show with so many striking models.
Following the SLS South Beach event, the PR team behind the festivities shared photos. Olivia Link’s follow.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Google now pays $99 to $140 per hour to do online work from home jobs. My last paycheck said $18537 from this easy and simple job. It’s amazing and winning is awesome. No boss, full time freedom and profits are ahead of you. This work is just awesome. Any person can make income online with google easily
.
.
.
HERE========= ►► GOOGLE WORK
Loading…