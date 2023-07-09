Sabrina Alvarez, Jessika kolosovas De Souza Impress During Pink Melon’s Miami Swim Week Show (Runway Look)

Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion featured numerous impressive shows during its lineup at the Fountainbleau this weekend, and Pink Melon Swimwear’s runway show definitely ranks high on the list.

The brand enjoyed a strong showcase in Miami, with the models looking universally stunning in the swimwear brand’s striking styles.

Two particular standouts include Jessika kolosovas De Souza and Sabrina Alvarez. Both looked beautiful during the event, yielding runway moments that should generate plenty of social buzz.

The PR team behind the Art Hearts Fashion series of Swim Week Shows shared photos of the women on the runway; those follow.

Sabrina Alvarez



Jessika kolosovas De Souza

