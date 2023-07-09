in Hot On Social

Sabrina Alvarez, Jessika kolosovas De Souza Impress During Pink Melon’s Miami Swim Week Show (Runway Look)

They looked beautiful during this weekend’s event in Miami.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 07: A model [Sabrina Alvarez] walks the runway wearing Pink Melon Swimwear during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion featured numerous impressive shows during its lineup at the Fountainbleau this weekend, and Pink Melon Swimwear’s runway show definitely ranks high on the list.

The brand enjoyed a strong showcase in Miami, with the models looking universally stunning in the swimwear brand’s striking styles.

Two particular standouts include Jessika kolosovas De Souza and Sabrina Alvarez. Both looked beautiful during the event, yielding runway moments that should generate plenty of social buzz.

The PR team behind the Art Hearts Fashion series of Swim Week Shows shared photos of the women on the runway; those follow.

Sabrina Alvarez

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway wearing Pink Melon Swimwear during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway wearing Pink Melon Swimwear during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Jessika kolosovas De Souza

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway wearing Pink Melon Swimwear during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 07: A model walks the runway wearing Pink Melon Swimwear during Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

