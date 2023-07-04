in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Heads For Top 5 At Pop Radio

The multi-format smash is headed for a Top 5 spot on the pop chart.

Morgan Wallen’s smash “Last Night” is pacing to enter the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Last Night” received 1,782 spins during the first two days of the July 2-8 tracking period. Up 12% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Last Night” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Since it does not face any obvious, imminent threat from below, “Last Night” should be able to retain its Top 5 position through the close of tracking.

“Last Night,” which recently enjoyed a multi-week reign atop the country radio chart, is also nearing the Top 5 at hot adult contemporary radio. It currently appears at #6 on the building Mediabase chart for that format.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

