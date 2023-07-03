in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Pop Radio

Will this be the week that “Karma” tops the chart?

Taylor Swift - Karma video screenshot | Republic

After coming within striking distance of the top spot this past week, Taylor Swift’s “Karma” may finally be headed for #1 this week.

The “Midnights” single has taken an early lead in the race for the top spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, and it appears to have momentum on its side.

“Karma” received 2,193 pop spins on Sunday, which marked the first day of the July 2-8 tracking period. Up 2% from last Sunday’s count, the tally slots “Karma” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Because the race is so close, because the week is so young, because Sunday airplay can be erratic, and because the July 4 holiday can serve as a wildcard, it is too early to definitively call “Karma” a lock to top this week’s chart. It does, however, have a very good shot.

In addition to claiming the #1 building chart position, it was the only song in the Top 4 to post a week-over-week airplay gain on Sunday. That momentum advantage suggests it could expand its lead — and clearly secure the top spot — as the tracking period progresses.

karmaTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Secures 13th Week As #1 Song In America