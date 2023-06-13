Olivia Rodrigo Confirms New Single “Vampire” Will Be Released On June 30

One of the year’s most anticipated songs has a release date.

Olivia Rodrigo, the Grammy winner for Best New Artist in 2022, formally confirmed that her new single “Vampire” will launch on June 30.

Though welcome, confirmation of the date is not surprising to fans who had picked up on recent, not-so-subtle hints about the June 30 release.

“Marking the first new music from the record-breaking young artist since the May 2021 release of SOUR, “vampire” is the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence,” says label Geffen in celebration of the release.

“Vampire” kickstarts the sophomore album era for Rodrigo, whose debut album “SOUR” reached quadruple-platinum status, featured hits like “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” and earned awards recognition.