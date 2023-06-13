in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo Confirms New Single “Vampire” Will Be Released On June 30

The Grammy winner is officially returning this month.

Olivia Rodrigo recently teased the June 30 release date in an Instagram selfie

One of the year’s most anticipated songs has a release date.

Olivia Rodrigo, the Grammy winner for Best New Artist in 2022, formally confirmed that her new single “Vampire” will launch on June 30.

Though welcome, confirmation of the date is not surprising to fans who had picked up on recent, not-so-subtle hints about the June 30 release.

“Marking the first new music from the record-breaking young artist since the May 2021 release of SOUR, “vampire” is the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence,” says label Geffen in celebration of the release.

“Vampire” kickstarts the sophomore album era for Rodrigo, whose debut album “SOUR” reached quadruple-platinum status, featured hits like “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” and earned awards recognition.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

