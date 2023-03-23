“Yellowjackets” Star Sophie Nelisse Looks Beautiful In Green Coat At Season 2 Premiere

Sophie Nélisse at the SHOWTIME Premiere for YELLOWJACKETS, Season 2. The red carpet and screening were held at The TCL Chinese Theatre followed by a private after-party at LAVO in Los Angeles, CA. Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/SHOWTIME.
Stars from “Yellowjackets” — and other notables from the entertainment world — celebrated the return of the Showtime series at an event Wednesday night.
The premiere event, which started at the TCL Chinese Theater and ultimately relocated to LAVO for an after-party, hyped the show’s eagerly anticipated second season. The new chapter premieres this weekend on Showtime and its accompanying streaming platform.
Those in attendance included Sophie Nélisse, who plays young Shauna on the series. The actress looked fantastic in a pale green coat at the event.
Photo follow, courtesy of the Showtime publicity team.
