“Yellowjackets” Star Sophie Nelisse Looks Beautiful In Green Coat At Season 2 Premiere

The actress looked phenomenal at the premiere event.

Sophie Nélisse at the SHOWTIME Premiere for YELLOWJACKETS, Season 2. Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/SHOWTIME.

Stars from “Yellowjackets” — and other notables from the entertainment world — celebrated the return of the Showtime series at an event Wednesday night.

The premiere event, which started at the TCL Chinese Theater and ultimately relocated to LAVO for an after-party, hyped the show’s eagerly anticipated second season. The new chapter premieres this weekend on Showtime and its accompanying streaming platform.

Those in attendance included Sophie Nélisse, who plays young Shauna on the series. The actress looked fantastic in a pale green coat at the event.

Photo follow, courtesy of the Showtime publicity team.

Sophie Nélisse at the SHOWTIME Premiere for YELLOWJACKETS, Season 2. Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/SHOWTIME.
Sophie Nélisse at the SHOWTIME Premiere for YELLOWJACKETS, Season 2. Photo Credit: Scott Kirkland/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse at the SHOWTIME Premiere for YELLOWJACKETS, Season 2. Photo Credit: Scott Kirkland/SHOWTIME.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

