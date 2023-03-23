in Hot On Social

Dua Lipa Shares Jamaica Photo Dump On Instagram, Looks Incredible In Bikini Pictures

Dua Lipa enjoyed time at the GoldenEye resort.

Dua Lipa looks stunning in her new Instagram gallery from Jamaica | Via @dualipa

She may not be on a daily posting schedule, but Dua Lipa is still delivering quality Instagram content on a routine basis.

That applies to Thursday’s post, which finds the global pop superstar chronicling a recent trip to the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica.

The photo dump includes two shots of Lipa looking incredible in a bikini.

Alongside the post, the artist also hypes the new edition of her Service95 series. The issue includes recommendations for Jamaica, as well as content from Daisy Jones and Juno Kelly.

The new photo dump follows below.

dua lipa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

