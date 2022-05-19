Minha Kim Makes Interview Appearance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Minha Kim, who has broken out as a star on the Apple TV+ series “Pachinko,” makes a high-profile television appearance Thursday night.
The actress appears on CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Minha chats with host Stephen Colbert during her in-person appearance, joining a “Late Show” lineup that also includes a chat with Mike Myers and a performance by Beach House.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s edition of “Colbert” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. In support of the upcoming broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping. Those “first look” media images follow:
Comments
No musical guest was listed for 5/19/22, but there was one.
Kim Min-ha’s interview was brief.
I missed the introduction for the band, who played?
