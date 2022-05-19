in TV News

Minha Kim Makes Interview Appearance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The “Pachinko” star appears on “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Minha Kim during Thursday’s May 19, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Minha Kim, who has broken out as a star on the Apple TV+ series “Pachinko,” makes a high-profile television appearance Thursday night.

The actress appears on CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Minha chats with host Stephen Colbert during her in-person appearance, joining a “Late Show” lineup that also includes a chat with Mike Myers and a performance by Beach House.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s edition of “Colbert” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. In support of the upcoming broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping. Those “first look” media images follow:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Minha Kim during Thursday’s May 19, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Minha Kim during Thursday’s May 19, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Mike Myers during Thursday’s May 19, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Minha Kim during Thursday’s May 19, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbsminha kimstephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. No musical guest was listed for 5/19/22, but there was one.

    Kim Min-ha’s interview was brief.

    I missed the introduction for the band, who played?

    Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Rina Sawayama, JoJo Siwa, Kenan Thompson Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart