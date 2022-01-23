Lily Bowman Rocks Sexy Bikini, Shows Off Amazing Body In New Instagram Selfies

Lily Bowman’s already-impressive social follower counts continue to get bigger, with the model and fitness influencer now boasting 1.3 million followers on TikTok and 1.2 million on Instagram. Posts like her weekend selfie series will surely keep those numbers rising.

The Instagram post, which includes three mirror selfie pictures and one video, finds Bowman looking characteristically fantastic in a black two piece.

The stunning post has unsurprisingly resonated with the Instagram audience; it was approaching 93K likes and had yielded over 1600 (mostly favorable) comments at press time. Both numbers are above average for Bowman — and it is not as if her content and engagement are routinely lacking.

Bowman’s latest post, as well as some other recent standouts, follow: