in TV News

First Look: Nicholas Braun Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Tuesday’s “Fallon” features a visit from Cousin Greg himself.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1561 -- Pictured: (l-r) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Originally advertised for the December 1 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Nicholas Braun ends up making an in-studio appearance on Tuesday’s episode.

The actor, known for his role as Cousin Greg on “Succession,” chats with Jimmy Fallon during Tuesday’s broadcast.

The episode also features a remote appearance by Maya Rudolph and an in-studio chat with Rita Moreno. Dusty Slay closes the show with a stand-up comedy performance.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” will hit the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1561 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maya Rudolph and host Jimmy Fallon play “Misname That Song” on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1561 — Pictured: (l-r) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1561 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Nicholas Braun during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1561 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Nicholas Braun during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1561 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rita Moreno during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1561 — Pictured: Comedian Dusty Slay performs on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

jimmy fallonnbcnicholas braunsuccessionthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adele’s “Oh My God” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio