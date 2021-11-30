First Look: Nicholas Braun Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Originally advertised for the December 1 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Nicholas Braun ends up making an in-studio appearance on Tuesday’s episode.

The actor, known for his role as Cousin Greg on “Succession,” chats with Jimmy Fallon during Tuesday’s broadcast.

The episode also features a remote appearance by Maya Rudolph and an in-studio chat with Rita Moreno. Dusty Slay closes the show with a stand-up comedy performance.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” will hit the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from the taping: