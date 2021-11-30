in TV News

“Squid Game” Star Lee Jung-jae Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)

The “Squid Game” star appears on “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lee Jung-Jae during Tuesday's November 30, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Months have passed since “Squid Game” launched, but the Netflix series remains a popular viewing choice — and conversation topic — around the world.

Tuesday, star Lee Jung-jae discusses the phenomenon on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The actor, who previously supported the show with a remote appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” appears in-studio for the “Colbert” episode.

Tuesday’s episode additionally features a visit from Peter Dinklage. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor appears for an interview; with help from the Dessner Brothers, he also delivers a performance in support of “Cyrano.”

Ahead of Tuesday night’s broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guests Peter Dinklage with Bryce and Aaron Dessner during Tuesday’s November 30, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Peter Dinklage during Tuesday’s November 30, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lee Jung-Jae during Tuesday’s November 30, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lee Jung-Jae during Tuesday’s November 30, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lee Jung-Jae during Tuesday’s November 30, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lee Jung-Jae during Tuesday’s November 30, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lee Jung-Jae during Tuesday’s November 30, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lee Jung-Jae during Tuesday’s November 30, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lee Jung-Jae during Tuesday’s November 30, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

lee jung-jaepeter dinklagesquid gamestephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Nicholas Braun Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Blake Shelton, Ed Sheeran, Brett Dennen, Pentatonix Scheduled For Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performances