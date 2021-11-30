“Squid Game” Star Lee Jung-jae Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)

Months have passed since “Squid Game” launched, but the Netflix series remains a popular viewing choice — and conversation topic — around the world.

Tuesday, star Lee Jung-jae discusses the phenomenon on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The actor, who previously supported the show with a remote appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” appears in-studio for the “Colbert” episode.

Tuesday’s episode additionally features a visit from Peter Dinklage. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor appears for an interview; with help from the Dessner Brothers, he also delivers a performance in support of “Cyrano.”

Ahead of Tuesday night’s broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping: