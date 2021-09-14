Kendall Jenner Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode (First Look)

One night after making her characteristic waves at The Met Gala, Kendall Jenner makes an in-studio appearance for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Jenner appears as the lead interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of the popular late-night talk show.

Along with the Kendall Jenner appearance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Antoni Porowski and a musical performance by the Broadway cast of “TINA.”

Filmed in advance, the broadcast will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. You will not, however, have to wait until then to get a sample of what to expect; NBC has already shared photos from the taping: