Kendall Jenner Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode (First Look)

One night after making her characteristic waves at The Met Gala, Kendall Jenner makes an in-studio appearance for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Jenner appears as the lead interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of the popular late-night talk show.
Along with the Kendall Jenner appearance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Antoni Porowski and a musical performance by the Broadway cast of “TINA.”
Filmed in advance, the broadcast will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. You will not, however, have to wait until then to get a sample of what to expect; NBC has already shared photos from the taping:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1514 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Kendall Jenner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1514 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Kendall Jenner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1514 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Kendall Jenner and host Jimmy Fallon play “Who Said It?” on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1514 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Kendall Jenner and host Jimmy Fallon play “Who Said It?” on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1514 — Pictured: (l-r) Television personality Antoni Porowski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1514 — Pictured: (l-r) Television personality Antoni Porowski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1514 — Pictured: A performance from “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 — (Photo by: Alex Hooks/NBC)
