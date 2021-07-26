in Music News

Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side” Blasts Into Top 15 On Billboard Hot 100

“Wild Side” makes a strong debut on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Normani and Cardi B - Wild Side video screen | RCA

Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” generated ample interest following its release last Friday. That interest fuels an impressive debut on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The eagerly anticipated collaboration starts at #14 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. The chart ranks the top songs in America based on activity from sales, streams, and radio airplay.

“Wild Side” was a strong performer in all areas, earning a Top 5 position on the the Digital Song Sales chart, capturing a sizable number of first-week audio and video streams, and making early noise at the pop, rhythmic, and urban radio format.

“Wild Side” follows “Dancing With A Stranger (with Sam Smith)” (#7 peak) and “Love Lies (with Khalid)” (#9 peak) as Normani’s third Top 15 hit outside of Fifth Harmony.

