Miley Cyrus Inks Deal With NBCUniversal To Potentially Launch New Shows, “Stand By You” Pride Special Confirmed As First Project

Entertainment sensation Miley Cyrus has inked an overall deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

The agreement includes a first-look arrangement involving NBCUniversal, Miley Cyrus’ production company, and Tish Cyrus’ Hopetown Entertainment. The partnership will include potential scripted and unscripted projects across networks and platforms like NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. In addition to producing such projects, Cyrus could potentially be involved as a performer or host.

The deal also calls for three specials across the NBCUniversal ecosystem, the first of which will air on Peacock. Entitled “Stand By You,” the one-hour Pride Concert Special “will feature Cyrus singing an array of her hits and putting her creative spin on beloved classics, all in the spirit of PRIDE.”

“I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years,” says Cyrus. “Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU. This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too! We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event!”