Miley Cyrus, Ari Lennox, Ingrid Andress, Sturgill Simpson Scheduled To Perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episodes

On the heels of her “Plastic Hearts” album release, Miley Cyrus is set to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Cyrus will be an interview and musical guest on the December 7 episode. She is one of four performers confirmed for the coming week’s string of “Kimmel” episodes.

Ari Lennox will perform on the December 8 broadcast, while Ingrid Andress will take the stage on December 9. Sturgill Simpson will then perform on the December 10 edition of the ABC late-night talk show.

Complete listings folow:

Monday, Dec. 7

1. Miley Cyrus (“Plastic Hearts”) 2. Musical Guest Miley Cyrus

Tuesday, Dec. 8

1. Tim Allen (“Last Man Standing”) 2. Stacey Abrams 3. Musical Guest Ari Lennox

Wednesday, Dec. 9

1. Keegan-Michael Key (“The Prom”) 2. Isla Fisher (“Godmothered”) 3. Musical Guest Ingrid Andress

Thursday, Dec. 10

1. Emily Blunt (“Wild Mountain Thyme”) 2. Kyle Chandler (“The Midnight Sky”) 3. Musical Guest Sturgill Simpson