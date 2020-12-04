in TV News

Miley Cyrus, Ari Lennox, Ingrid Andress, Sturgill Simpson Scheduled To Perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episodes

Miley will also be an interview guest.

Miley Cyrus - Press Photo by Alana O'Herlihy, courtesy of RCA Records

On the heels of her “Plastic Hearts” album release, Miley Cyrus is set to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Cyrus will be an interview and musical guest on the December 7 episode. She is one of four performers confirmed for the coming week’s string of “Kimmel” episodes.

Ari Lennox will perform on the December 8 broadcast, while Ingrid Andress will take the stage on December 9. Sturgill Simpson will then perform on the December 10 edition of the ABC late-night talk show.

Complete listings folow:

Monday, Dec. 7

1. Miley Cyrus (“Plastic Hearts”) 2. Musical Guest Miley Cyrus

Tuesday, Dec. 8

1. Tim Allen (“Last Man Standing”) 2. Stacey Abrams 3. Musical Guest Ari Lennox

Wednesday, Dec. 9

1. Keegan-Michael Key (“The Prom”) 2. Isla Fisher (“Godmothered”) 3. Musical Guest Ingrid Andress

Thursday, Dec. 10

1. Emily Blunt (“Wild Mountain Thyme”) 2. Kyle Chandler (“The Midnight Sky”) 3. Musical Guest Sturgill Simpson

abcari lennoxingrid andressjimmy kimmel liveMiley Cyrussturgill simpson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Emily Blunt & Jamie Dornan Listed For December 10 “Good Morning America” Episode

Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, Megan Thee Stallion, Fleet Foxes Appearing On This Week’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Episodes