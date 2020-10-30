in Music News, New Music

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Scores Top Spotify Playlist Spots As “Positions” Album Arrives

Ariana Grande’s “positions” officially launched at 12AM ET/9PM PT, and tracks from the album are already populating some of the top playlists on Spotify.

Song “34+35” has, in fact, completed the Spotify trifecta. It claims #1 on the influential Today’s Top Hits, Pop Rising, and New Music Friday playlists.

Grande has one other song in the Top 5 on Pop Rising (“positions”) and New Music Friday (“off the table,” featuring The Weeknd). “Positions” is just outside the Top 5 – at #6 – on Today’s Top Hits.

Other tracks from the album also appear throughout the aforementioned playlists. The album, moreover, has ample representation on other corners of the Spotify landscape.

Given Grande’s track record of monster Spotify numbers and the strong playlist exposure, “positions” is sure to make a massive opening week splash on the platform. The album will also post big numbers on Apple Music, iTunes and other digital platforms, en route to what will almost certainly be a #1 Billboard 200 debut.

