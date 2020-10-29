in TV News

Dua Lipa Added To November 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Dua Lipa will appear on next Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1237E -- Pictured in this screengrab: Singer Dua Lipa on April 8, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

NBC just issued an update to its lineup for the November 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Dua Lipa will join previously confirmed guests Sarah Silverman, Steve Kornacki, and Common on the broadcast.

Lipa, Silverman, and Kornacki are slated as interview/segment guests. Common will be closing the show with a musical performance.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Thursday, October 29: Guests include America Ferrera, David Dobrik, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager and musical guest Brothers Osborne. Show 1344A

Friday, October 30: Guests include Nick Offerman, Stacey Abrams and musical guest Busta Rhymes ft. Anderson .Paak. Show 1345A

Monday, November 2: Guests include Anthony Anderson, Senator Elizabeth Warren and musical guest Big Boi and Sleepy Brown ft. Killer Mike & Big Rube. Show 1346A

Tuesday, November 3: Pre-empted

Wednesday, November 4: Guests include Sarah Silverman, Dua Lipa, Steve Kornacki and musical guest Common. Show 1347A

Thursday, November 5: Guests include Kenan Thompson, Kate Mara and musical guest James Blake. Show 1348A

