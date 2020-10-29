Dua Lipa Added To November 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC just issued an update to its lineup for the November 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, Dua Lipa will join previously confirmed guests Sarah Silverman, Steve Kornacki, and Common on the broadcast.
Lipa, Silverman, and Kornacki are slated as interview/segment guests. Common will be closing the show with a musical performance.
Complete “Fallon” listings follow:
Thursday, October 29: Guests include America Ferrera, David Dobrik, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager and musical guest Brothers Osborne. Show 1344A
Friday, October 30: Guests include Nick Offerman, Stacey Abrams and musical guest Busta Rhymes ft. Anderson .Paak. Show 1345A
Monday, November 2: Guests include Anthony Anderson, Senator Elizabeth Warren and musical guest Big Boi and Sleepy Brown ft. Killer Mike & Big Rube. Show 1346A
Tuesday, November 3: Pre-empted
Wednesday, November 4: Guests include Sarah Silverman, Dua Lipa, Steve Kornacki and musical guest Common. Show 1347A
Thursday, November 5: Guests include Kenan Thompson, Kate Mara and musical guest James Blake. Show 1348A
Loading…