Khloe Kardashian Talks COVID-19 Experience, Kim’s Birthday Getaway, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an in-studio appearance from Khloe Kardashian.
The entertainment personality and mogul takes part in an interview with host Ellen DeGeneres. The discussion covers a range of topics, including Khloe’s experience with COVID-19, parenting alongside Tristan Thompson, and thoughts on a potential “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” spin-off.
Khloe also touches on the destination celebration for sister Kim’s 40th birthday, which sparked ample online discussion and commentary.
The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but you will not have to wait until then to see Khloe’s interview. Multiple video clips follow:
