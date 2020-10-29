in TV News

Khloe Kardashian Talks COVID-19 Experience, Kim’s Birthday Getaway, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Khloe Kardashian appears on Thursday’s “Ellen.”

Khloe Kardashian on 10/29/20 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an in-studio appearance from Khloe Kardashian.

The entertainment personality and mogul takes part in an interview with host Ellen DeGeneres. The discussion covers a range of topics, including Khloe’s experience with COVID-19, parenting alongside Tristan Thompson, and thoughts on a potential “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” spin-off.

Khloe also touches on the destination celebration for sister Kim’s 40th birthday, which sparked ample online discussion and commentary.

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but you will not have to wait until then to see Khloe’s interview. Multiple video clips follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

