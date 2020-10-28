Dodgers Players Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger To Celebrate World Series Win On October 29 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

On the heels of their World Series victory, two members of the MLB Champion Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

According to ABC, Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger will appear on the October 29 edition of the late-night talk show. They join a lineup that also includes a chat with Chris Evans and a performance by Perfume Genius.

The Dodgers clinched the World Series on Tuesday night — game six of the championship round.

Official “Kimmel” listings follow:

Wednesday, Oct. 28

1. David Letterman (“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”) 2. Gillian Jacobs (“Come Play”) 3. Musical Guest Gracie Abrams

Thursday, Oct. 29

1. Chris Evans (“A Starting Point”) 2. World Series Champions Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger (Los Angeles Dodgers) 3. Musical Guest Perfume Genius

Friday, Oct. 30 (OAD: 10/21/20)

1. Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) 2. Eric Andre (“The Eric Andre Show”) 3. Musical Guest Tate McRae