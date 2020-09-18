in TV News

Norman Reedus Scheduled For September 24 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episode

Norman Reedus will chat with the returning Jimmy Kimmel.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 15 - Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

After turning the reins over to guest hosts this summer, the titular host will return to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this coming week.

Kimmel will host all four original episodes. The fourth, airing September 24, will feature Norman Reedus.

Reedus will appear in support of “The Walking Dead,” which will air a new installment on Sunday, October 4. Said installment was originally set to air in April as the tenth season finale, but it was delayed by COVID-19.

As for the September 24 “Kimmel,” the episode will also feature a performance by Aminé. Complete listings follow:

Monday, Sept. 21

Charles Barkley (TNT’s coverage of the NBA Western Conference Finals) 2. The Chicks (“Gaslighter”) 3. Musical Guest The Chicks

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Tenacious D (“Post-Apocalypto”) 2. Musical Guest Tenacious D

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Riz Ahmed (“Mogul Mowgli”; “The Long Goodbye”) 2. Tim McGraw (“Here On Earth”) 3. Musical Guest Tim McGraw

Thursday, Sept. 24

Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”) 2. Musical Guest Aminé

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

