Norman Reedus Scheduled For September 24 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Episode

After turning the reins over to guest hosts this summer, the titular host will return to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this coming week.

Kimmel will host all four original episodes. The fourth, airing September 24, will feature Norman Reedus.

Reedus will appear in support of “The Walking Dead,” which will air a new installment on Sunday, October 4. Said installment was originally set to air in April as the tenth season finale, but it was delayed by COVID-19.

As for the September 24 “Kimmel,” the episode will also feature a performance by Aminé. Complete listings follow:

Monday, Sept. 21

Charles Barkley (TNT’s coverage of the NBA Western Conference Finals) 2. The Chicks (“Gaslighter”) 3. Musical Guest The Chicks

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Tenacious D (“Post-Apocalypto”) 2. Musical Guest Tenacious D

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Riz Ahmed (“Mogul Mowgli”; “The Long Goodbye”) 2. Tim McGraw (“Here On Earth”) 3. Musical Guest Tim McGraw

Thursday, Sept. 24

Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”) 2. Musical Guest Aminé