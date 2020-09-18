in Music News, New Music

New Boyband ENHYPEN Formed On I-Land, Set To Make Debut In 2020

The boyband will be supported as a joint venture between Big Hit and CJ ENM.

Enhyphen - Official Photo courtesy of BELIFT and Big Hit

The “I-Land” reality competition series is officially over, and a new boyband has been formed.

Known as ENHYPEN, the new group features “I-Land” finalists HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, JUNGWON, and NI-KI.

The group is backed by BELIFT LAB, a joint venture between Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM. In a press release following the “I-Land” finale, BELIFT noted that the rookie group would make its official debut later this year. ENHYPEN’s social profiles were to go live Saturday.

“Similar to the ‘hyphen’ that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together,” says the official press announcement. “They also have an ambitious plan to connect people and the world through their music.”

