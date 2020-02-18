in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Keeps Throne, Earning 6th Week As #1 Song In America

“The Box” is still America’s hottest overall song.

Roddy Ricch - The Box audio cover | Atlantic

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” still convincingly ranks as the biggest song in America.

Powered by another week of strong sales, streams and radio activity, the smash hit scores a sixth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Its closest competition yet again comes from Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake).” Post Malone’s “Circles” (#3), Maroon 5’s “Memories” (#4), and Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” (#5) also hold tight this week.

The first movement comes at the #6 position; Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” improves to that ranking, tying “New Rules” as her highest-peaking song yet.

Drakedua lipafuturemaroon 5post maloneroddy ricchthe boxtones and i

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

