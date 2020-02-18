Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Keeps Throne, Earning 6th Week As #1 Song In America

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” still convincingly ranks as the biggest song in America.

Powered by another week of strong sales, streams and radio activity, the smash hit scores a sixth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Its closest competition yet again comes from Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake).” Post Malone’s “Circles” (#3), Maroon 5’s “Memories” (#4), and Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” (#5) also hold tight this week.

The first movement comes at the #6 position; Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” improves to that ranking, tying “New Rules” as her highest-peaking song yet.