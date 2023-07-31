Billboard Hot 100: Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” Ranks As #1 Song In America; Leads All-Country Top 3

After debuting at #2 on last week’s Billboard Hot 100 following the release of its controversial video, Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” rises to #1 this week.

The buzzy hit remained a strong seller and streaming option during the July 21-27 tracking period, while attracting a solid audience at country radio.

“Try That,” the first Jason Aldean record to reign as the #1 song in America, leads a Top 3 that also includes Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” at #2 and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” at #3. Per Billboard, this week’s chart marks the first time the entire Top 3 has consisted of country songs (as defined by their inclusion on the Hot Country Songs chart).

Gunna’s “fukumean” rises two places to #4 on this week’s chart, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #5.