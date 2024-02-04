in Music News

Ice Spice & Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter & Ellie Goulding, Chloe & Janelle Monae Link Up At Pre-GRAMMY Gala (Special Look)

Powerhouse women artists connected for photos at Saturday’s event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

For the music industry, the annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony includes far more than the Sunday night ceremony. It is a weekend filled with an emphasis on music — and ample opportunities to connect with peers.

One famous spot for such connections is the annual Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons. This year’s event, which pays tribute to Jon Platt, featured numerous high-profile attendees.

As such, it resulted in some high-profile meetings. Powerhouse names like Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter and Ellie Goulding, and Chloe Bailey and Janelle Monae all connected at the event, yielding photos that are sure to resonate with each artist’s fans — and those fans of the entertainment industry in general.

The aforementioned shots, issued to press by The Recording Academy, follow.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Ellie Goulding and Sabrina Carpenter attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Chloe Bailey and Janelle Monáe attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

