Ice Spice & Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter & Ellie Goulding, Chloe & Janelle Monae Link Up At Pre-GRAMMY Gala (Special Look)

For the music industry, the annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony includes far more than the Sunday night ceremony. It is a weekend filled with an emphasis on music — and ample opportunities to connect with peers.

One famous spot for such connections is the annual Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons. This year’s event, which pays tribute to Jon Platt, featured numerous high-profile attendees.

As such, it resulted in some high-profile meetings. Powerhouse names like Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter and Ellie Goulding, and Chloe Bailey and Janelle Monae all connected at the event, yielding photos that are sure to resonate with each artist’s fans — and those fans of the entertainment industry in general.

The aforementioned shots, issued to press by The Recording Academy, follow.