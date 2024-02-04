Gracie Abrams, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monet, Jelly Roll, More Attend Grammy Awards Best New Artist Showcase

On the eve of the 2024 Grammy Awards, the nominees for this year’s Best New Artist trophy took part in a special celebration at Grammy House.

Held as part of the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch, the Best New Artist Showcase found this year’s nominees meeting, answering questions, and taking in the overall Grammy experience.

In conjunction with the event, the Recording Academy shared publicity photos of Gracie Abrams, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monet, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Ice Spice, and The War and Treaty. It is unclear if Fred again.. participated in the festivities, but photos were not available as of press time.

The gallery photos; the Recording Academy’s Grammy Awards celebration takes place Sunday, February 4.