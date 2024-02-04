in Music News

Gracie Abrams, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monet, Jelly Roll, More Attend Grammy Awards Best New Artist Showcase

The acclaimed, BNA-nominated artists answered questions and posed for photos.

On the eve of the 2024 Grammy Awards, the nominees for this year’s Best New Artist trophy took part in a special celebration at Grammy House.

Held as part of the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch, the Best New Artist Showcase found this year’s nominees meeting, answering questions, and taking in the overall Grammy experience.

In conjunction with the event, the Recording Academy shared publicity photos of Gracie Abrams, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monet, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Ice Spice, and The War and Treaty. It is unclear if Fred again.. participated in the festivities, but photos were not available as of press time.

The gallery photos; the Recording Academy’s Grammy Awards celebration takes place Sunday, February 4.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Gracie Abrams attends the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch at GRAMMY House on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Victoria Monét speaks onstage during Best New Artist Showcase at the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch at GRAMMY House on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Victoria Monét speaks onstage during Best New Artist Showcase at the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch at GRAMMY House on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams attend Best New Artist Showcase at the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch at GRAMMY House on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Brittany Spanos and Gracie Abrams speak onstage during Best New Artist Showcase at the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch at GRAMMY House on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Ice Spice speaks onstage during Best New Artist Showcase at the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch at GRAMMY House on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty
Duo speak onstage during Best New Artist Showcase at the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch at GRAMMY House on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Jelly Roll speaks onstage during Best New Artist Showcase at the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch at GRAMMY House on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Victoria Monét and Jelly Roll attend the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch at GRAMMY House on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Coco Jones speaks onstage during Best New Artist Showcase at the #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassador Brunch at GRAMMY House on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

