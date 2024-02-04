Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Tyla, Dua Lipa, Katharine McPhee, More Shined On Red Carpet At Pre-Grammy Awards Gala

Music’s Biggest Night is always preceded by music’s biggest red carpet party: the annual pre-GRAMMY Award Gala and GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons.

Held at The Beverly Hilton, this year’s show honored Jon Platt. It predictably attracted a massive assortment of established artists and high-profile up-and-comers.

Those spotted heading into the party included Tyla, Charli XCX, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle, Troye Sivan, and Green Day.

In support of this weekend’s event, The Recording Academy shared publicity photos of the aforementioned names on the red carpet. That special look at the pre-GRAMMY Gala follows.