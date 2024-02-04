in Music News

Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Tyla, Dua Lipa, Katharine McPhee, More Shined On Red Carpet At Pre-Grammy Awards Gala

The stars made waves heading into Saturday’s pre-GRAMMY party.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Charli XCX attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Music’s Biggest Night is always preceded by music’s biggest red carpet party: the annual pre-GRAMMY Award Gala and GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons.

Held at The Beverly Hilton, this year’s show honored Jon Platt. It predictably attracted a massive assortment of established artists and high-profile up-and-comers.

Those spotted heading into the party included Tyla, Charli XCX, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle, Troye Sivan, and Green Day.

In support of this weekend’s event, The Recording Academy shared publicity photos of the aforementioned names on the red carpet. That special look at the pre-GRAMMY Gala follows.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Tyla attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Charli XCX attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) David Foster and Katharine McPhee attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Dua Lipa attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Halle Bailey and Chlöe attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Troye Sivan attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

