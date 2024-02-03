in Culture News

Sommer Ray Rocks Black Leather Outfit, Looks Great At Grammy Awards Next Gen Party

Sommer Ray wowed on the event’s red carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Sommer Ray attends #GRAMMYsNextGen 3rd Annual Party during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at the GRAMMY House on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After making her mark as one of the most recognizable social media creator-influencers, Sommer Ray has been enjoying ample recent success for her work as a DJ.

Given her stature within music and the overall entertainment world, it should therefore come as no surprise that Sommer was present for the 3rd Annual #GRAMMYsNextGen Party at Grammy House in Los Angeles, CA.

And given her reputation for killer looks whether on-stage, in formal modeling environments, or in casual content posts, it should come as no surprise that she rocked her red carpet style.

Sommer looked great in a black leather ensemble; a photo follows, courtesy of the Recording Academy.

sommer ray

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

