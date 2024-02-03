Sommer Ray Rocks Black Leather Outfit, Looks Great At Grammy Awards Next Gen Party

After making her mark as one of the most recognizable social media creator-influencers, Sommer Ray has been enjoying ample recent success for her work as a DJ.

Given her stature within music and the overall entertainment world, it should therefore come as no surprise that Sommer was present for the 3rd Annual #GRAMMYsNextGen Party at Grammy House in Los Angeles, CA.

And given her reputation for killer looks whether on-stage, in formal modeling environments, or in casual content posts, it should come as no surprise that she rocked her red carpet style.

Sommer looked great in a black leather ensemble; a photo follows, courtesy of the Recording Academy.