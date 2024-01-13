Grammy Awards Betting Odds: Taylor Swift Remains Favorite For Album, Record, Song; Ice Spice For New Artist

When it comes to betting on the 2024 Grammy Awards, oddsmakers remain convinced that Taylor Swift is set for a big night. The artist remains a betting favorite for Album, Song, and Record of the Year. In fact, her perceived probability of winning has soared greatly in the weeks since the nominations were announced.

As of press time on January 13, her “Midnights” stands as an absolute massive favorite for Album of the Year. BetOnline lists the album as a -1500 favorite; for those unfamiliar with betting lines, that means one would have to risk $1500 just to win $100 should “Midnights” prove victorious at Music’s Biggest Night.

“Midnights” was favored when betting opened in November, albeit at a much more conservative +200 (risk $100 to win $200). The change indicates a massive surge in confidence that “Midnights” will claim victory.

Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” meanwhile, continues to reign as the betting favorite for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Its Record odds now stand at a strong -250 (risk $250 to win $100), versus the more conservative +150 (risk $100 to win $150) when the lines opened in November. Its Song odds are a massive -550 (risk $550 to win $100), versus +150 (risk $100 to win $150) at line opening.

The only “Big 4” trophy for which Swift does not have massive odds is the one for which she is ineligible — Best New Artist. Ice Spice continues to stand as a strong favorite with -575 odds (risk $575 to win $100), although Victoria Monet has made a major gain since odds first opened. Initially positioned as a long shot with +800 odds (risk $100 to win $800), she now ranks as the second-most likely winner with +175 odds (risk $100 to win $175).

One other change worth noting: Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” has now moved into second place for Record of the Year Odds. The #5 pick with +600 odds (risk $100 to win $600) at open, the smash is now the #2 option with +300 (risk $100 to win $300).

—

Album of the Year

Midnights (Taylor Swift) -1500 *favorite*

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Lana Del Rey) +600

SOS (SZA) +700

The Record (boygenius) +725

World Music Radio (Jon Batiste) +900

Endless Summer Vacation (Miley Cyrus) +900

GUTS (Olivia Rodrigo) +1200

The Age of Pleasure (Janelle Monae) N/A

Record of the Year

Anti-Hero (Taylor Swift) -250

Flowers (Miley Cyrus) +300

Kill Bill (SZA) +350

What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish) +700

Not Strong Enough (boygenius) +7500

vampire (Olivia Rodrigo) +1000

On My Mama (Victoria Monet) +2000

Worship (Jon Batiste) +2500

Song of the Year (Songwriter Award, but the performing artist is listed for reference)

Anti-Hero (performed by Taylor Swift) -550 *favorite*

What Was I Made For? (performed by Billie Eilish) +300

Kill Bill (performed by SZA) +725

Flowers (performed by Miley Cyrus) +800

A&W (performed by Lana Del Rey) +1000

Dance The Night (performed by Dua Lipa) +1000

Butterfly (performed by Jon Batiste) 1600

vampire (performed by Olivia Rodrigo) +2500

Best New Artist

Ice Spice -575 *favorite*

Victoria Monet +175

Noah Kahan +900

Coco Jones +1200

Gracie Abrams +1600

Fred again.. +1800

Jelly Roll +2000

The War And Treaty +2000