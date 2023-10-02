Ashley Serrano Looked Stunning On Runway During Black Tape Project’s Killer New York Fashion Week Show

Given that Black Tape Project’s runway shows feature some of the world’s most stunning models showcasing Drakhan Blackhart’s daring body tape art, standing out is no easy feat.

Ashley Serrano, however, represented a highlight of the project’s Miami Swim Week show this July. The same was true at Black Tape’s runway event at New York Fashion Week in September.

Serrano looked incredible during her time on the runway, helping to make the Black Tape Project one of the highlights of the Art Hearts Fashion shows at NYFW.

Official photos from Serrano’s time on the runway, courtesy of Savory PR, follow: