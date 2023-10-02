in Hot On Social

Ashley Serrano Looked Stunning On Runway During Black Tape Project’s Killer New York Fashion Week Show

The model looked breathtaking at the September runway show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: A model [Ashley Serrano] walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Given that Black Tape Project’s runway shows feature some of the world’s most stunning models showcasing Drakhan Blackhart’s daring body tape art, standing out is no easy feat.

Ashley Serrano, however, represented a highlight of the project’s Miami Swim Week show this July. The same was true at Black Tape’s runway event at New York Fashion Week in September.

Serrano looked incredible during her time on the runway, helping to make the Black Tape Project one of the highlights of the Art Hearts Fashion shows at NYFW.

Official photos from Serrano’s time on the runway, courtesy of Savory PR, follow:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Drakhan Blackhart applies tape to a model [Ashley Serrano] on the runway for Black Tape Project during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model [Ashley Serrano] walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model [Ashley Serrano] walks the runway wearing Black Tape Project during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Ashley serranoblack tape projectnyfw

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

