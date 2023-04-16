Courtney Kuhnel Shares Gorgeous New Instagram Selfies, Approaches 250K Followers

She may not post every day, but Courtney Kuhnel’s Instagram content rarely disappoints. The content quality is spurring a steady growth in followers for the gorgeous creator, who is approaching 250,000 followers on the platform.

Posts like her Saturday update make it easy to see why the follower growth has been so consistent and significant. Featuring three mirror selfies, the post finds Courtney looking utterly gorgeous in corset lingerie and sweatpants.

For as noteworthy as her Instagram growth has been (and for as beautiful as she routinely looks in her posts), Courtney boasts a considerably larger following on TikTok. With the username “crazycourtneyy,” her account on that platform boasts over 800K followers.

The ultimate takeaway, therefore, is that Courtney Kuhnel is emerging as a very prominent influencer and creator. And it seems highly unlikely that her ascent into social stardom will end anytime soon.

